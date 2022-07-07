InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Up 7.7%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.53. 4,689,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,410% from the average session volume of 310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in InflaRx by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

