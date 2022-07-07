InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Up 7.7%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.53. 4,689,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,410% from the average session volume of 310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
IFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $67.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.
About InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.
