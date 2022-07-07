Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $199.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.19 or 0.10312839 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00136898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 695.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

