Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.25. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

