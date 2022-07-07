Ieq Capital LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,630 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,525. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.52.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,500 shares of company stock worth $7,076,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NARI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

