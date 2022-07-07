Iconic Token Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00701965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033938 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

