Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $12,286.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

