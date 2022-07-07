Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $101.71 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

