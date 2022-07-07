Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.