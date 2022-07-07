Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

