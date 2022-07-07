Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.79% from the stock’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

