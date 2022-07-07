Honest (HNST) Market Cap Achieves $848,627.90

Honest (HNST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $848,627.90 and $1,141.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00703774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

