Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 179.50 ($2.17).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 79.90 ($0.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £410.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.05.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

