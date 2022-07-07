HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter.
SHY stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.