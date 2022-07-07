HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

