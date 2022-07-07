Head to Head Survey: Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) vs. China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef -39.36% -21.03% -16.93% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

17.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $213.43 million 2.61 -$87.40 million ($1.14) -5.93 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Marine Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tattooed Chef and China Marine Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Risk and Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -39.89, meaning that its stock price is 4,089% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats China Marine Food Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 14,000 retail outlets. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

