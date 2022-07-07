Head to Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 1 3.50 Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.35%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.46%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Xperi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $877.70 million 1.72 -$55.46 million ($0.34) -42.73 Transphorm $24.05 million 9.01 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -19.15

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -3.92% 19.34% 10.58% Transphorm -42.56% -247.92% -32.02%

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats Transphorm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. This segment licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over their own networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The Product segment includes Pay-TV that delivers user experience (UX) solutions, such as electronic program guide, internet-protocol television (IPTV) solutions, Tv as a service IPTV program, video metadata personalized content discovery, natural language voice and insights, legacy TiVo DVR subscriptions, and UX business operations and technical support services; home and mobile audio solutions to entertainment media ecosystem partners, such as motion picture studios, game developers, and other content creators; silicon and software solutions; connected car solutions comprising HD radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and media platform, which includes the TiVo Stream OS, a media operating system. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

