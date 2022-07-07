Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 26,787 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the period. LHC Group accounts for about 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.96. 7,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,382. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $216.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

