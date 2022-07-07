Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 3.6% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.48% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 82,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

