Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,103,922 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
