Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,103,922 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.