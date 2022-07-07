Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Shares of CL opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

