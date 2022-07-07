Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 47,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 42,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

