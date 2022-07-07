Glitch (GLCH) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Glitch (GLCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Glitch has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $452,029.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00627607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

