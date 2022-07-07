Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 259,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 196,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)
