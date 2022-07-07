Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Shares Down 5.2%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 45,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 251,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.06.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

