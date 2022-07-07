GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 400,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,115. The firm has a market cap of $269.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.46. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.