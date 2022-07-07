Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. 11,555,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

