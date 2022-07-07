Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FECGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.20. Approximately 370,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 173,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$949.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FECGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

