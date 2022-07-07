Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$10.20. Approximately 370,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 173,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$949.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$262.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

