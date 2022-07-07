Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 7.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €39.04 ($40.67) and last traded at €39.16 ($40.79). Approximately 296,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($44.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.52.

About Fraport (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

