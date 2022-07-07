Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Down 7.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €39.04 ($40.67) and last traded at €39.16 ($40.79). Approximately 296,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($44.17).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.52.
About Fraport (FRA:FRA)
Recommended Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.