Fractal Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $507,135.48 and approximately $109,801.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00123402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00628146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

