Fractal (FCL) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $475,114.49 and $100,436.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.71 or 0.10397139 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00138171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 667.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

