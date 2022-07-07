First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

