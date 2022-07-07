First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.78

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and traded as low as $43.31. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 5,270 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.
