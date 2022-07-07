First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 1,634,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,105,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 352,762.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 246,934 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter.

