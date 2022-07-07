First PREMIER Bank Sells 200 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

