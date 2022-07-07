First PREMIER Bank Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

