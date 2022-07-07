First PREMIER Bank Buys 693 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.