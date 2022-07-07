First Merchants Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,034. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.