First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.77. 15,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,939. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.