First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.35. 12,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

