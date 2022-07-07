First Merchants Corp Acquires 343 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

VOO traded up $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $356.18. The company had a trading volume of 252,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,067. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.07 and its 200 day moving average is $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

