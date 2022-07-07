Financial Survey: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biogen and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 13 14 0 2.52 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Biogen currently has a consensus target price of $261.99, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 412.32%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 13.40% 23.46% 10.85% Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Caribou Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.98 billion 2.88 $1.56 billion $9.77 22.11 Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 36.68 -$66.92 million ($2.48) -2.34

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Caribou Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for treating relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it develops BIIB135, BIIB061, BIIB091, and BIIB107 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Lecanemab, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB105, BIIB100, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB124, BIIB094, BIIB118, BIIB101, and BIIB122 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB125 and BIIB104 for treating neuropsychiatry; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology related diseases; BIIB093 and BIIB131 to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 for neuropathic pain; and BYOOVIZ, BIIB800, and SB15 biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

