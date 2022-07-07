Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €40.34 ($42.02) and last traded at €40.98 ($42.69). Approximately 197,189 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.60 ($48.54).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.61.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)
