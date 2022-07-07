Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $270.21

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.21 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.10). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.10), with a volume of 374,821 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.69. The company has a market cap of £852.38 million and a P/E ratio of 538.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

