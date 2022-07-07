Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Trading Down 2.3%

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.36). Approximately 276,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 868,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.44).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

