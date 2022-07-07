Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 130,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,223,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $550,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 23.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.