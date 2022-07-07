Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 10.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 21.71 and last traded at 21.62. Approximately 15,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,025,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EE shares. Barclays started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 32.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

