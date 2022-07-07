EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.44

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.17.
EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVN (EVNVY)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.