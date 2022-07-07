Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,093.00

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $138,994.60 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,425.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

