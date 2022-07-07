Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

