Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 10.2%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05). Approximately 3,974,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 858,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27.

In other Equals Group news, insider Richard Cooper bought 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000.58 ($35,118.16). Also, insider Sian Herbert bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,952.53).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

