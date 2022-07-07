Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

